Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 840,093 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,945,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840,093 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of Sanofi worth $107,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 630,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 63,195 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $1,908,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Sanofi Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $119.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

