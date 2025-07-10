Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 88,649 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,046,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 88,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Juniper Networks worth $110,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Juniper Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,751,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $651,000. Finally, CIBRA Capital Ltd grew its position in Juniper Networks by 17,169.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBRA Capital Ltd now owns 64,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 64,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

