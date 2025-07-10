Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,081 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $111,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,264,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,852,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 13,184.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 345,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,517,000 after acquiring an additional 342,784 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,506,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in PTC by 1,753.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 298,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after buying an additional 282,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $210.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $213.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,960. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PTC from $202.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

