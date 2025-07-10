Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 758,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $98,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of ITT by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,345,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 422.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ITT by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

ITT Stock Up 0.2%

ITT stock opened at $157.93 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

