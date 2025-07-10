Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.8% of Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $282.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.