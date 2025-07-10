Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,649 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Belden were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 26.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at $454,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,043,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,478,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $26,250.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,518.80. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDC opened at $121.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average of $108.73. Belden Inc has a 1 year low of $83.18 and a 1 year high of $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $624.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.81 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Belden Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

