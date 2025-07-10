Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 954.97 ($12.98) and traded as high as GBX 955 ($12.98). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 952.08 ($12.94), with a volume of 290,677 shares changing hands.

Big Yellow Group Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 994.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 954.97. The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 58.10 ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Big Yellow Group had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 120.15%. On average, analysts predict that Big Yellow Group Plc will post 57.4799434 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage.

Our diverse customer base, strong brand and location of our 109 stores helps us deliver a resilient performance.

We are committed to innovation in customer engagement, harnessing technology and investing in the development of our store teams. This dedication puts exceptional customer service at the heart of what we do, whilst ensuring we continue to operate a sustainable business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.