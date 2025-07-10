Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.16 and traded as high as C$6.98. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$6.91, with a volume of 441,613 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIR. National Bankshares upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial set a C$7.50 target price on Birchcliff Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. CIBC raised Birchcliff Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 700.63%.

In related news, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 119,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$884,583.00. Also, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.04, for a total value of C$188,672.00. Insiders sold 147,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,277 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

