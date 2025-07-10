Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.06 and traded as high as C$29.75. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$29.67, with a volume of 87,628 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$34.50 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.44.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bird Construction

Bird Construction Price Performance

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.87%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.