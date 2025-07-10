BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) CEO Robert W. Eddy Sells 17,900 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $107.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average is $107.58. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.9% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,569,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

