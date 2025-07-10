Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,890,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,374,000 after purchasing an additional 899,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,703,000 after purchasing an additional 740,214 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,776,000 after acquiring an additional 623,583 shares during the period. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Dirkson R. Charles purchased 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 283,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.11.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

