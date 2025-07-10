Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 933,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $116,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 283,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.11.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.89. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

