Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 967.32 ($13.15) and traded as high as GBX 1,242.50 ($16.89). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 1,204 ($16.36), with a volume of 2,004,892 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.67) to GBX 1,200 ($16.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Burberry Group Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,019.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 967.32. The stock has a market cap of £4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported GBX (14.80) (($0.20)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burberry Group had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 9.10%. Analysts expect that Burberry Group plc will post 32.6294821 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kate Ferry bought 3,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($14.95) per share, for a total transaction of £35,508 ($48,257.68). Also, insider Joshua Schulman acquired 29,744 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,069 ($14.53) per share, with a total value of £317,963.36 ($432,132.86). 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

See Also

