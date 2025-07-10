BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stake Raised by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $137.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.91. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.15.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.94.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

