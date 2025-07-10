C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $115,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $99.12 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.64. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,441 shares in the company, valued at $6,959,782.22. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

