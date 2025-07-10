Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $322.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.35. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $330.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,600. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 209,548 shares in the company, valued at $64,959,880. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,975 shares of company stock worth $6,114,587 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

