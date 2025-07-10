Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $282.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. KGI Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.45.

Get Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.