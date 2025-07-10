Capital Investment Counsel Inc Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3%

Alphabet stock opened at $176.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

