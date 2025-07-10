Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.77 and traded as high as C$8.45. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$8.08, with a volume of 2,737,885 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CS shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.75 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.27.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Stock Down 3.5%

Capstone Copper Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.77.

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.