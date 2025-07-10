Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $282.94 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40. The stock has a market cap of $786.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.48 and a 200-day moving average of $255.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

