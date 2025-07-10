Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 890 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Center For Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.1% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after buying an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,296,844 shares of company stock worth $624,019,677. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.47.

NVIDIA stock opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.43. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $164.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

