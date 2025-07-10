Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $235.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.83. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.36.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

