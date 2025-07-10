Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.45 and traded as high as $20.75. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 330 shares traded.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

