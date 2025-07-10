Chi Fung Cheng Sells 55,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $5,056,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 7,328,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,824,674.34. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $5,095,750.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $4,640,350.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,332,350.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $3,989,150.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 59,641 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $4,470,689.36.

On Friday, May 2nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,641,100.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $2,362,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,020,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00.

On Thursday, April 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $2,132,900.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $97.59 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $99.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRDO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Noble Financial raised shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $733,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 335.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

