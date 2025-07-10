Chicago Atlantic BDC (LIEN) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Chicago Atlantic BDC to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chicago Atlantic BDC and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Atlantic BDC 0 2 0 0 2.00 Chicago Atlantic BDC Competitors 252 1329 1308 21 2.38

As a group, “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies have a potential downside of 0.30%. Given Chicago Atlantic BDC’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chicago Atlantic BDC has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Atlantic BDC $23.55 million $9.62 million 52.70 Chicago Atlantic BDC Competitors $258.98 million $148.50 million 14.30

This table compares Chicago Atlantic BDC and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chicago Atlantic BDC’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic BDC. Chicago Atlantic BDC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Chicago Atlantic BDC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Atlantic BDC 4.83% 0.98% 0.94% Chicago Atlantic BDC Competitors 33.40% 11.34% 5.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Chicago Atlantic BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Chicago Atlantic BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of shares of all “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Chicago Atlantic BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Chicago Atlantic BDC pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.5% and pay out 105.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Chicago Atlantic BDC has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicago Atlantic BDC’s competitors have a beta of -0.62, indicating that their average stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chicago Atlantic BDC competitors beat Chicago Atlantic BDC on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Chicago Atlantic BDC

Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc. is a specialty finance company which has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies. Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc., formerly known as CHICAGO ATLNTIC, is based in NEW YORK.

