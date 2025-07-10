Clark Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,253 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $176.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

