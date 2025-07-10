Comparing Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) and ATI (NYSE:ATI)

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) and Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ATI and Voestalpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATI 8.93% 21.37% 7.66% Voestalpine 0.99% 2.08% 0.99%

Volatility and Risk

ATI has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voestalpine has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATI 0 1 7 0 2.88 Voestalpine 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ATI and Voestalpine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ATI presently has a consensus target price of $78.29, suggesting a potential downside of 10.81%. Given ATI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ATI is more favorable than Voestalpine.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATI and Voestalpine”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATI $4.36 billion 2.84 $367.80 million $2.76 31.80 Voestalpine $16.90 billion 0.28 $164.90 million $0.20 27.80

ATI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Voestalpine. Voestalpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ATI beats Voestalpine on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATI

ATI Inc. produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts. The AA&S segment produces zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, nickel-based alloys, titanium and titanium-based alloys, and specialty alloys in a variety of forms, such as plate, sheet, and precision rolled strip products. It also provides hot-rolling conversion services, including carbon steel products. ATI Inc. serves to aerospace and defense, energy, automotive, construction and mining, food equipment and appliances, and medical markets. The company was formerly known as Allegheny Technologies Incorporated. ATI Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, component processing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod and drawn wires, seamless tubes, and welding consumables and machinery; rails and digital monitoring systems; and services for rail infrastructure. This segment serves railway systems, automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel products, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, stamped, and roll-profiled parts for use in automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The company is headquartered in Linz, Austria.

