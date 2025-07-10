Comparing Xylem (NYSE:XYL) & Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) and Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xylem and Concrete Pumping”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Xylem alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem $8.56 billion 3.74 $890.00 million $3.72 35.39 Concrete Pumping $425.87 million 0.83 $16.21 million $0.22 30.82

Profitability

Xylem has higher revenue and earnings than Concrete Pumping. Concrete Pumping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xylem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Xylem and Concrete Pumping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem 10.54% 10.12% 6.62% Concrete Pumping 3.57% 5.33% 1.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of Xylem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Xylem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Xylem has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concrete Pumping has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Xylem and Concrete Pumping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem 0 3 6 0 2.67 Concrete Pumping 0 2 1 0 2.33

Xylem presently has a consensus target price of $143.71, suggesting a potential upside of 9.16%. Concrete Pumping has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.44%. Given Xylem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Xylem is more favorable than Concrete Pumping.

Summary

Xylem beats Concrete Pumping on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Xylem Vue, and Flojet brands. The Measurement & Control Solutions segment offers smart meters, networked communication devices, data analytics, test equipment, controls, sensor devices, software and managed services, and critical infrastructure services; and software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring and data management, leak detection, condition assessment, asset management, and pressure monitoring solutions, as well as testing equipment. This segment sells its products under the Pure Technologies, Sensus, Smith Blair, WTW, Xylem Vue, and YSI brands. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment provides maintenance services, mobile services, digital outsourced solutions, wastewater systems, environmental remediation, odor and corrosion control, filtration, reverse osmosis, ion exchange, and deionization under Aquapro, WaterOne, and Ion Pure brands. Xylem Inc. was formerly known as ITT WCO, Inc. and changed its name to Xylem Inc. in May 2011. Xylem Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Concrete Pumping

(Get Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of approximately 930 boom pumps, 90 placing booms, 20 telebelts, 300 stationary pumps, and 115 waste management trucks. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.