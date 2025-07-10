CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at $27,387,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $16,075,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $13,925,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in CompoSecure by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,579,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,198,000 after acquiring an additional 734,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in CompoSecure by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,525,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after acquiring an additional 700,858 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure Stock Up 0.2%

CMPO opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 15.36%. Equities analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMPO has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CompoSecure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CompoSecure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

