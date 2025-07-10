Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 24,352 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,670 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,352 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

