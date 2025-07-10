Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,920 Shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,862,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In other news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 43,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,643.92. This trade represents a 20.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $302,841.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 72,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,835.92. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. OGE Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

