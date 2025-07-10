Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 314 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Mplx stock opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. Mplx’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.45%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

