Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 413 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 438.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $197.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $122.37 and a fifty-two week high of $207.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.92 and its 200 day moving average is $184.67.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

