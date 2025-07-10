Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.27.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $721.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $686.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.64 billion, a PE ratio of 119.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $288.07 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

