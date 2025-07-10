Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 50,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.90 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.74 and a fifty-two week high of $100.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average of $100.01.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.