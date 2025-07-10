Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,134 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after buying an additional 88,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $661,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.