Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $99.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.90. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52-week low of $89.70 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

