Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,586,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.00. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $73.30.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

