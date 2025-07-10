Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 124.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SAP by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $312.19 on Thursday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $194.93 and a fifty-two week high of $314.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.56.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.