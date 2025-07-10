Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,137 Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,664,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,161,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,319 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.11. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.88%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

