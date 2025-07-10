Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,976 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,110,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,361,000 after purchasing an additional 496,923 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,026,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,899,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,552,000 after purchasing an additional 445,398 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 660,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $196,860.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,981.60. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $205,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,609.14. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

AB stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.82. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $838.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.36 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AB shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

