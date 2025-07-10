Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 41,477 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 304.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,477 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

