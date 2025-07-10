Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,007 Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,687,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,128,000 after purchasing an additional 187,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,194,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,624,000 after purchasing an additional 85,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,380,000 after purchasing an additional 82,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,137,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,247,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,453,000 after purchasing an additional 44,627 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

BIPC opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.37. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

