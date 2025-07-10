Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.68.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $240.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.07. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.96. This represents a 80.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total transaction of $17,653,918.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,581,264.02. This trade represents a 41.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,003 shares of company stock worth $61,713,656. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

