Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHYD. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 103,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 546.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $196,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS SHYD opened at $22.60 on Thursday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

