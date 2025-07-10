Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,533,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,239,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,769,000 after buying an additional 515,378 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 672,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,116,000 after buying an additional 270,433 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 506,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,102,000 after buying an additional 268,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,116,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,115,000 after purchasing an additional 213,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Barclays cut their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Zelman & Associates lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $115.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $187.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

