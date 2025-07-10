Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $590,000 Stock Position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSMD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 8,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 395,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSMD stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.36.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

