Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Motors Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of NYSE GM opened at $52.58 on Thursday. General Motors Company has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32.
General Motors Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. CLSA upgraded General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.
General Motors Profile
General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.
