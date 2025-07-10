Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,358 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $35.52.

About abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

