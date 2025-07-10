Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $648,000 Stock Position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,828,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after buying an additional 34,784 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of PKG stock opened at $204.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.63 and a 200-day moving average of $202.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $172.72 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

About Packaging Corporation of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.